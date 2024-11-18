Left Menu

Empowering Northern India's Farmers: Samunnati's Green Initiative with Mega FPO

Samunnati partners with Northern Farmers Mega FPO to enhance sustainable farming in northern India. The collaboration connects FPOs with better access to resources, technology, and markets. A key focus is on turning paddy straw waste into clean energy, aiding in pollution reduction and improving agricultural sustainability.

Updated: 18-11-2024 12:18 IST
Empowering Northern India's Farmers: Samunnati's Green Initiative with Mega FPO
Samunnati, a prominent agri-value chain enabler, has announced a significant partnership with Northern Farmers Mega FPO, aiming to bolster sustainable farming efforts across northern India. This collaboration seeks to enhance market access for farmers, thereby contributing to a prosperous agricultural ecosystem.

In a statement, Samunnati highlighted that the partnership intends to connect over 50 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with improved access to inputs, technology services, credit, and investment opportunities. A central initiative of the collaboration focuses on converting paddy straw waste into clean energy alternatives, effectively tackling stubble-burning pollution issues endemic to the region.

This agreement, described by Samunnati Founder and CEO Anil Kumar SG as a move toward an economically sustainable system for farmers, promises critical resources and market access quite crucial for member farmers across various northern states. In alignment with this objective, the collaboration will facilitate FPOs in adopting climate-adaptive technologies to cut operational costs and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

