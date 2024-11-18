Surge in REITs Income Distribution: A Financial Milestone

In a noteworthy development, income distribution among unitholders in four major Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) experienced a significant 14% rise, amounting to Rs 2,754 crore in the first six months of the current fiscal year, as reported by the Indian REITs Association.

The four REITs, namely Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust, collectively distributed more than Rs 1,383 crore to over 255,000 unitholders in the second quarter alone. The announcement highlights the growing profitability and stability of the Indian REIT market.

Since their establishment around five years ago, these REITs have distributed upwards of Rs 19,000 crore to their investors, managing assets worth over Rs 1,52,000 crore across 125 million square feet of prime office and retail spaces, showcasing their pivotal role in the commercial real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)