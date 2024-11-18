Odesa Reels Under Missile Strikes and Power Outages

Residents of Odesa in Ukraine's Black Sea port city faced a 24-hour power outage on Monday after a large-scale Russian missile strike over the weekend severely damaged energy infrastructure.

The attack, the most significant in nearly three months, claimed seven lives and further weakened the battered energy system. Power distributor DTEK highlighted the challenging situation, especially in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts, where supplying power remains technically unfeasible.

As of Monday, power was restored to 400,000 homes while 321,000 consumers remained without electricity, according to DTEK. Odesa's governor, Oleh Kiper, reported that water and heating supplies were gradually returning, despite ongoing troubles caused by repeated Russian attacks targeting the region's port and energy facilities.

