Delhi High Court Seeks ED Response on Satyendra Jain Petition

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Tuesday, seeking a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by Satyendra Jain, a former Cabinet Minister of Delhi. Jain's petition aims to postpone the trial court's hearing on charges, arguing that the investigation is still ongoing.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, heading the bench, scheduled the next hearing for December 10. He declined to halt the proceedings in the interim. Jain's counsel highlighted that ongoing investigations might reveal material affecting the charges, necessitating a complete inquiry before court arguments take place.

The plea underscored a pending CBI investigation involving extensive records and witness testimonies, which are crucial for determining the proceeds of crime. In a related development, the trial court granted Jain bail on October 18, citing his 18-month detention and the yet-to-begin trial as primary reasons for the decision.

