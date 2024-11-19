Left Menu

Reviving the Earth: Addressing India's Soil Crisis

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan voiced concern over soil degradation impacting 30% of India's land. Emphasizing soil health's role in sustainable farming, he highlighted government initiatives and advocated for stronger action in light of climate challenges. Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand urged for broader adoption of sustainable farming methods.

Updated: 19-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:54 IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised alarms about soil degradation impacting 30% of India's land, urging immediate action to preserve soil quality for sustainable agriculture. Speaking at a global soil conference, Chouhan emphasized the importance of improving soil health to meet Sustainable Development Goals related to hunger, climate action, and terrestrial ecosystems.

Despite India's impressive annual production of over 330 million tonnes of food grains and exports worth USD 50 billion, Chouhan expressed concerns about soil health due to rampant fertiliser use and poor soil management practices. He outlined initiatives like distributing over 220 million soil health cards and promoting micro irrigation and organic farming.

With climate change exacerbating issues like rising temperatures and erratic rainfall, Chouhan called for more focused efforts, including a new programme to connect scientists and farmers. Meanwhile, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand criticized the slow adoption of sustainable farming practices in India, urging the Indian Soil Scientists Society to lead expansive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

