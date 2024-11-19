Left Menu

Global Markets Juggle Gains Amid Trade War Concerns

Global markets showed mixed results on Tuesday as U.S. stocks slightly recovered. Asian markets displayed varied performances while European indices fell. Investors remain cautious with fears of a trade war and potential policy changes under Donald Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Global stocks presented a mixed picture on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks recovering marginally following a major decline last week.

European markets faced downturns, as Germany's DAX dropped 1.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.5%, and the FTSE 100 in Britain decreased by 0.5%. Meanwhile, futures for U.S. indices indicated continued struggles.

Asian trading revealed varied performances, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.5% and Korea's Kospi in Seoul inching up 0.1%. Shanghai's Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both showed resilience, reflecting broader market caution amid looming fears of a global trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024