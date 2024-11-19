Global Markets Juggle Gains Amid Trade War Concerns

Global stocks presented a mixed picture on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks recovering marginally following a major decline last week.

European markets faced downturns, as Germany's DAX dropped 1.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.5%, and the FTSE 100 in Britain decreased by 0.5%. Meanwhile, futures for U.S. indices indicated continued struggles.

Asian trading revealed varied performances, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.5% and Korea's Kospi in Seoul inching up 0.1%. Shanghai's Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both showed resilience, reflecting broader market caution amid looming fears of a global trade war.

