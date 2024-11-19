Global Markets Juggle Gains Amid Trade War Concerns
Global markets showed mixed results on Tuesday as U.S. stocks slightly recovered. Asian markets displayed varied performances while European indices fell. Investors remain cautious with fears of a trade war and potential policy changes under Donald Trump's administration.
Global stocks presented a mixed picture on Tuesday, with U.S. stocks recovering marginally following a major decline last week.
European markets faced downturns, as Germany's DAX dropped 1.3%, the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.5%, and the FTSE 100 in Britain decreased by 0.5%. Meanwhile, futures for U.S. indices indicated continued struggles.
Asian trading revealed varied performances, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.5% and Korea's Kospi in Seoul inching up 0.1%. Shanghai's Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both showed resilience, reflecting broader market caution amid looming fears of a global trade war.
