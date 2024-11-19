Creddinv Expands Investment Portfolio with Mutual Funds and Gold

Creddinv Technologies, a leading platform for connecting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) with emerging startups, has unveiled new investment opportunities in mutual funds and gold, in collaboration with AssetPlus. This marks the platform's evolution as it celebrates a year of growth in fostering an innovative investment community.

The introduction of mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and gold investments including Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) aims to offer investors a diversified portfolio. Director and Co-Founder Anil Kumar Kar emphasized Creddinv's aim to provide both stability and growth potential through these traditional and modern investment options.

Looking forward, Creddinv plans to enhance investor experience with the upcoming launch of the Smart Investor App. This will equip users with advanced tools for real-time analysis and strategic portfolio management, showcasing Creddinv's commitment to financial empowerment through innovation and education in the startup investment sphere.

