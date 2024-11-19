Left Menu

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Volatility

The Sensex rebounded 239 points and Nifty ended its losing streak amid mixed global trends. Sensex saw a brief surge due to value-buying, particularly in banking, IT, and auto sectors, despite dragged-down performance by Reliance Industries. Foreign Institutional Investors continued selling, adding to market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market saw a mixed session on Tuesday as the Sensex rebounded by 239 points to close at 77,578.38, snapping a seven-day losing streak. The Nifty index also gained 64.70 points, settling at 23,518.50 after enduring weeks of downturn triggered by foreign institutional investor selling and subpar quarterly results.

Despite initial gains in sectors like banking, IT, and auto, the market's upward movement was curtailed by a decline in Reliance Industries toward the session's close. Analysts noted market caution due to weak Q2 earnings and profit-booking ahead of the Maharashtra state election.

Globally, Asian markets like Seoul and Tokyo traded higher, while European markets faced declines. In market transactions, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 1,403.40 crore, inversely to DIIs, who accumulated Rs 2,330.56 crore in shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

