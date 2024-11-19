Left Menu

Modi's Pro-Farmer Moves Face Electoral Test in Maharashtra

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent farmer-friendly policies, such as easing rice and onion export restrictions, may be insufficient to sway voters in Maharashtra's upcoming state elections. Farmers express dissatisfaction with low crop prices and delayed measures, which could impact Modi's political alliance's performance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:05 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to win farmer votes by easing restrictions on rice and onion exports. However, these measures might not suffice to secure electoral success in Maharashtra's state elections.

Maharashtra, a key agricultural state, faces discontent among farmers who claim to have missed out on economic benefits due to delayed policy implementation. Opinion polls indicate that Modi's alliance may struggle to maintain its hold on the local legislature, especially with low prices reported for crops like soybean and cotton.

The opposition appears poised for gains, partially due to farmers' grievances over strict export curbs and an imbalanced focus on consumer prices. Meanwhile, retail inflation impacts continue to mount, adding to the political challenge Modi faces in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

