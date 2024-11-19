Left Menu

Sebi Streamlines Grievance Redressal with SCORES

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has resolved 6,327 complaints against firms and market intermediaries through its SCORES platform in October. Despite this progress, 15 complaints remained unresolved for over three months. SCORES allows investors to file complaints online, with a new version launched in April.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reported the resolution of 6,327 complaints concerning companies and market intermediaries through its SCORES platform in October.

Despite the progress, 15 complaints awaited resolution for over three months, involving entities like Angel One and CAMS Investor Services, according to Sebi data.

Sebi's SCORES platform, established in 2011, enables investors to file grievances online. The latest version, released in April, aims to improve response times and enhance user experience. Complaints are directed to appropriate entities, who must respond within 21 days, allowing for action reviews and dispute resolutions if necessary.

