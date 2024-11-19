Controversy Erupts as BJP Faces Allegations of Misconduct in Maharashtra Polls
Congress leaders have criticized the BJP following allegations of distributing money in Maharashtra before assembly polls. They claim it reflects BJP's acceptance of defeat and question the inaction of the Election Commission. Shiv Sena defends BJP, while calls for accountability continue.
The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up as Congress leaders target the BJP over allegations of unethical practices. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel ahead of the state assembly elections, triggering a wave of criticism from opposition parties.
Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant expressed concerns about the state of democracy, questioning why the Election Commission hasn't taken action. "We observed multiple incidents where large sums were seized, with no FIRs against the culprits," Sawant stated. Ramesh Chennithala further alleged that BJP's actions indicate they have conceded defeat.
However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske downplayed the accusations, suggesting they are mere election-season tactics. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal demanded accountability from the Election Commission, asserting clear evidence against the BJP. The unfolding drama leaves the political landscape and voter sentiment in Maharashtra at a crucial juncture.
