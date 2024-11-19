Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as BJP Faces Allegations of Misconduct in Maharashtra Polls

Congress leaders have criticized the BJP following allegations of distributing money in Maharashtra before assembly polls. They claim it reflects BJP's acceptance of defeat and question the inaction of the Election Commission. Shiv Sena defends BJP, while calls for accountability continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:56 IST
Controversy Erupts as BJP Faces Allegations of Misconduct in Maharashtra Polls
Congress leader Sachin Sawant and Ramesh Chennithala; Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up as Congress leaders target the BJP over allegations of unethical practices. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel ahead of the state assembly elections, triggering a wave of criticism from opposition parties.

Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant expressed concerns about the state of democracy, questioning why the Election Commission hasn't taken action. "We observed multiple incidents where large sums were seized, with no FIRs against the culprits," Sawant stated. Ramesh Chennithala further alleged that BJP's actions indicate they have conceded defeat.

However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske downplayed the accusations, suggesting they are mere election-season tactics. Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal demanded accountability from the Election Commission, asserting clear evidence against the BJP. The unfolding drama leaves the political landscape and voter sentiment in Maharashtra at a crucial juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024