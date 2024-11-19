Left Menu

Ujjain's New Medicity: A Revolutionary Leap in Healthcare Infrastructure

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announces the establishment of a Medicity in Ujjain, featuring a medical college and extensive healthcare facilities. The project highlights a commitment to advancing medical education and services, aligning with the central government's health initiatives and addressing local healthcare demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance the healthcare infrastructure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans for a state-of-the-art Medicity in Ujjain district. This ambitious project will host a medical college and comprehensive facilities, including nursing, paramedical services, research centers, and housing for medical professionals.

Highlighting the state's dedication to medical advancement, CM Yadav underscored the transformative steps taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Since 2004-05, Madhya Pradesh has expanded from five to 17 operational government medical colleges, with eight more planned.

Emphasizing Ujjain's strategic importance, Yadav noted the site's capacity to serve millions, reinforced by the influx during 'Simhastha'. This undertaking signifies a monumental stride in aligning regional healthcare development with national objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

