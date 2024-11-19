Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Maharashtra After Violent Attack on Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was targeted in a stone-pelting attack, prompting him to accuse the BJP and vow retaliation. As the police investigate, political commentary highlights deteriorating law and order under State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has directly accused the BJP of orchestrating an attack on him following a stone-pelting incident that left him injured. Deshmukh, who sustained head injuries, vowed to teach the BJP a lesson, asserting that such acts won't break his spirit.

The attack occurred Monday evening when Deshmukh's car was pelted with stones at Belphata. In response, local authorities have registered an attempt-to-murder case against four unidentified individuals. Nagpur Rural Police are intensively probing the incident, with assistance from a regional forensic team gathering evidence at the scene.

Meanwhile, political fallout is intensifying. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the state's deteriorating law and order, citing the attack as evidence of political violence marking this election cycle. With elections looming, allegations and accusations are amplifying the state's political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

