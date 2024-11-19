Left Menu

Modi Rallies G20 for Global Green Transition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the G20 to enhance efforts towards a sustainable future. He emphasized India's achievements, shared experiences, and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance. Modi highlighted India's role in fulfilling climate commitments ahead of schedule, advocating for the development of environmentally conscious practices globally.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the G20 nations to increase efforts towards ensuring a sustainable future, emphasizing the need for developed countries to deliver on technology and finance commitments to developing nations swiftly.

Speaking at the G20 summit, Modi highlighted India's early completion of its Paris Agreement obligations, showcasing its dedication to climate change solutions.

Modi also introduced several green initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE, promoting sustainable practices worldwide.

