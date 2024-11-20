Left Menu

Kyiv Defenders Respond to Russian Air Assault

Ukraine's air defence units engaged in efforts to counter a Russian air attack on Kyiv early Wednesday, according to military officials in the capital. Reuters reported multiple explosions consistent with air defence operations in response to the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:30 IST
Kyiv Defenders Respond to Russian Air Assault
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Wednesday morning, Ukraine's air defence units were engaged in countering a Russian air assault targeting Kyiv, according to information from the military administration of Ukraine's capital.

Eye-witness accounts from Reuters indicated the presence of multiple explosions, which appeared to be linked to the defensive measures undertaken by air defence units in the area.

The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the strategic importance of Kyiv in the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024