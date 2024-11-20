Kyiv Defenders Respond to Russian Air Assault
Ukraine's air defence units engaged in efforts to counter a Russian air attack on Kyiv early Wednesday, according to military officials in the capital. Reuters reported multiple explosions consistent with air defence operations in response to the assault.
On Wednesday morning, Ukraine's air defence units were engaged in countering a Russian air assault targeting Kyiv, according to information from the military administration of Ukraine's capital.
Eye-witness accounts from Reuters indicated the presence of multiple explosions, which appeared to be linked to the defensive measures undertaken by air defence units in the area.
The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the strategic importance of Kyiv in the broader conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
