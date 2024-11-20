Kremlin-White House Hotline: Dormant Legacy of the Cuban Missile Crisis

The hotline set up between the Kremlin and the White House following the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis remains inactive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Established to prevent nuclear confrontation, the hotline famously symbolizes diplomatic prudence during Cold War tensions. Despite its historical significance, current geopolitical dynamics render it unused.

Peskov's revelation underscores a shift in diplomatic relations, suggesting both nations now rely on alternative communication channels for crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)