Left Menu

Kremlin-White House Hotline: Dormant Legacy of the Cuban Missile Crisis

A crucial communication link, the hotline between the Kremlin and the White House, established post-1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, remains unused, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. His statement was relayed via TASS, the Russian state news agency, highlighting the hotline's continued symbolic presence despite its current dormancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:25 IST
Kremlin-White House Hotline: Dormant Legacy of the Cuban Missile Crisis

The hotline set up between the Kremlin and the White House following the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis remains inactive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed according to TASS, the Russian state news agency.

Established to prevent nuclear confrontation, the hotline famously symbolizes diplomatic prudence during Cold War tensions. Despite its historical significance, current geopolitical dynamics render it unused.

Peskov's revelation underscores a shift in diplomatic relations, suggesting both nations now rely on alternative communication channels for crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024