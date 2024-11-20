Delhi Enforces Remote Work Amid Soaring Pollution Levels

In a decisive move to tackle spiraling pollution levels, Delhi's Environment Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai declared that 50% of government employees will transition to remote work. This announcement, shared via his official account on X, highlights Delhi's escalating pollution challenges.

The decision comes as the air quality in the capital plummeted into the 'severe' category, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 424. A meeting with key officials is slated to discuss the implementation of this measure, as the city grapples with a persistent smog layer impacting visibility and health.

Rai has also approached Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to convene an emergency meeting on cloud seeding as a potential solution. A series of restrictions, including vehicle bans and staggered office timings, are underway to mitigate the crisis.

