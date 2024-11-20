Left Menu

CBI Takes Over Kallakurichi Liquor Tragedy: Pursuing Justice Amid Allegations

The Madras High Court has directed the transfer of the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy to the CBI, after 67 deaths linked to ethanol-tainted alcohol. Accusations involve political protection of suspects. The Chief Minister has pledged financial relief for the victims, with widespread calls for justice.

In a significant development, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the Kallakurichi illicit liquor disaster that led to 67 deaths in June, alongside over 150 hospitalizations in Tamil Nadu.

The initial investigation by the State's Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) attributed the tragedy to ethanol being mixed with the liquor, as reported in court by Advocate Bala. The advocate, who initiated the legal action, expressed hope that the CBI's involvement will ensure justice is served.

Allegations surfaced suggesting that Kannakutty, a prime suspect said to have political protection from the ruling DMK party, was involved in distributing the spurious liquor. The opposition, spearheaded by AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami, pressured for a CBI takeover amidst fervent public outcry.

Following widespread demands, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each deceased victim's family and committed to supporting the education of affected children. Police actions included substantial raids, resulting in the seizure of over 250 litres of illicit alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

