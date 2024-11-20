Family Business Titans: Behind the Global Retail Giants

Family businesses remain powerful forces in the global retail sector, with several household names operating under family ownership and leadership. These businesses, such as Walmart, LVMH, and Nike, maintain significant influence over their respective markets, showcasing the enduring strength of family governance in commerce.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, remains a family-controlled company, with the Walton family holding an impressive 45.5% stake. Similarly, luxury conglomerate LVMH is steered by the Arnault family, who possess nearly half the company's outstanding shares, allowing them to shape the future of luxury retail.

In sportswear, Nike exemplifies a company where founding members retain considerable power, with Phil Knight and his family holding a major shareholding. This trend extends across continents, from the Bettencourt-Meyers family's stake in L'Oréal to the dominance of the Mulliez family over French retailer Auchan.

