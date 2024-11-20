Rajasthan's Clean Energy Revolution: Path to Self-Reliance
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the forthcoming Clean Energy Policy 2024, emphasizing renewable sources like solar and green hydrogen. MoUs worth Rs 6.57 lakh crore were signed for renewable projects at the pre-summit of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Meet, promising 70,000 new jobs.
Rajasthan is gearing up to unveil its Clean Energy Policy 2024, focusing on expanding its renewable energy capabilities. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, at a pre-summit for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Meet, highlighted the policy aimed at driving the state towards energy self-reliance by harnessing non-renewable sources like pump storage and bioenergy.
The event saw the exchange of MoUs worth Rs 6.57 lakh crore, targeting a diverse array of renewable projects including solar, wind, and green hydrogen. These initiatives are expected to foster significant economic development with the creation of approximately 70,000 jobs.
State energy minister Heeralal Nagar stressed the government's dedication to ensuring rapid project implementation through robust investor support. Scheduled for December, the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 seeks to bolster global investment and innovation in the region.
