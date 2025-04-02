Infamous Criminal's Capture: Dilip's Decades of Deceit

A significant breakthrough in the battle against crime has been achieved as Asmoli police successfully apprehended a notorious criminal, Dilip, alias Harish, an alleged associate of Shariq Satha's gang.

With a criminal career spanning over 30 years, Dilip is believed to have orchestrated multiple vehicle thefts across various states, worsening the chronic issue of auto crimes in the region.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasized that Dilip, once a pivotal figure in last year's violence incidents, was finally captured, marking an end to his elusive four-year run. Authorities continue to pursue leads to dismantle his network of accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)