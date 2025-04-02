Left Menu

Infamous Criminal's Capture: Dilip's Decades of Deceit

A notorious criminal, part of Shariq Satha's gang and linked to multiple violent incidents and thefts, was arrested by Asmoli police. Known as Dilip alias Harish, he has evaded capture for 30 years, committing over 40 crimes. His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing crime crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:20 IST
Infamous Criminal's Capture: Dilip's Decades of Deceit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in the battle against crime has been achieved as Asmoli police successfully apprehended a notorious criminal, Dilip, alias Harish, an alleged associate of Shariq Satha's gang.

With a criminal career spanning over 30 years, Dilip is believed to have orchestrated multiple vehicle thefts across various states, worsening the chronic issue of auto crimes in the region.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi emphasized that Dilip, once a pivotal figure in last year's violence incidents, was finally captured, marking an end to his elusive four-year run. Authorities continue to pursue leads to dismantle his network of accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025