Bitcoin Scam Sparks Political Furore in Maharashtra

In a sharp political attack, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), branding them as 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' over an alleged Bitcoin scam involving NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. Bhandari claims the MVA tried utilizing "looted money" amounting to Rs 100 crore via Bitcoin transactions to influence the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Bhandari raised significant questions concerning the alleged connection between Sule and Patole with a Dubai-based dealer, demanding clarity on other high-profile figures entangled in the scam. He expressed frustration over the leaders' silence and lack of response to these pressing allegations. "It has now been proven that 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' attempted to channel funds through Bitcoin transactions in these elections. Neither Supriya Sule nor Nana Patole has satisfactorily answered our inquiries regarding their ties to the Dubai dealer and other prominent leaders involved," asserted Bhandari.

The allegations gain gravity with inputs from retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, who accused Sule and Patole of association in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018, allegedly funneling those funds into election campaigns. This controversy emerges amid the Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for conclusion on November 20. Earlier, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan decried the incident as a troubling descent in national political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)