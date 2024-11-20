Left Menu

CBI Intensifies Probe into Multi-Billion Bitcoin Scam

The CBI has summoned Gaurav Mehta in connection with the Rs 6,000-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam. Linked to various state investigations, the scam involves multi-level-marketing schemes. Mehta's connections with politicians and bureaucrats are under scrutiny, following searches by the ED and previous allegations of Bitcoin misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has called upon Gaurav Mehta, an auditor, to assist in probing the massive Rs 6,000-crore Gain Bitcoin ponzi scam, upon the Supreme Court's directive. Mehta is expected to present himself to the inquiry officer promptly, CBI officials confirmed.

The Gain Bitcoin scheme, which promised lucrative returns, involved multitude cases filed by state police, notably from Maharashtra and Delhi. It implicated Variable Tech Pte Ltd and figures like Late Amit Bhardwaj and Ajay Bhardwaj. They allegedly amassed about Rs 6,600 crore in crypto investments by deceiving investors in 2017 with false promises of high returns.

Following the Enforcement Directorate's mapping of a political trail involving Mehta and further alleged Bitcoin misappropriations worth crores, the CBI's move comes at a crucial juncture. Former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, under arrest in a related fraud, suggested in a complaint that these cryptocurrencies influenced significant electoral processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024