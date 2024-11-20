CM Yadav Praises 'The Sabarmati Report', Declares It Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh
Actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna met Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, who declared their film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free. CM Yadav praised the film for its depiction of historical events and urged ministers to watch it. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also attended a special screening.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, stars of the recently released film 'The Sabarmati Report', at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. Earlier, CM Yadav connected with Massey via video call, congratulating him on his performance.
In a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "I congratulated Vikrant Massey for his excellent acting in 'The Sabarmati Report'. Today, I plan to watch the film with my cabinet." Yadav's admiration for the film prompted him to make it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging other state ministers and MPs to view what he describes as an impactful story.
On Tuesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended a special screening of the film in Delhi, accompanied by journalists. The movie, addressed at a press event, is presented as a fact-based depiction of the Godhra incident and the resulting riots in Gujarat. 'The Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, shines a light on the tragic events of 2002.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Pledges Support for Chhattisgarh's Anti-Naxalite Campaign
Madhya Pradesh Awaits Arrival of Winter Cold Snap
Forensic Flies Crack Murder Mystery in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Acts Against Ambulance Negligence After Newborn's Death
Madhya Pradesh Approves Enhanced Women's Reservation and Industrial Boost