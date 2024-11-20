Left Menu

CM Yadav Praises 'The Sabarmati Report', Declares It Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh

Actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna met Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, who declared their film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free. CM Yadav praised the film for its depiction of historical events and urged ministers to watch it. Union Health Minister JP Nadda also attended a special screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:46 IST
CM Yadav Praises 'The Sabarmati Report', Declares It Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh
'The Sabarmati Report' actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna meeting MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, stars of the recently released film 'The Sabarmati Report', at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. Earlier, CM Yadav connected with Massey via video call, congratulating him on his performance.

In a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "I congratulated Vikrant Massey for his excellent acting in 'The Sabarmati Report'. Today, I plan to watch the film with my cabinet." Yadav's admiration for the film prompted him to make it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging other state ministers and MPs to view what he describes as an impactful story.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended a special screening of the film in Delhi, accompanied by journalists. The movie, addressed at a press event, is presented as a fact-based depiction of the Godhra incident and the resulting riots in Gujarat. 'The Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, shines a light on the tragic events of 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024