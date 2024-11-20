CM Yadav Praises 'The Sabarmati Report', Declares It Tax-Free in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, stars of the recently released film 'The Sabarmati Report', at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. Earlier, CM Yadav connected with Massey via video call, congratulating him on his performance.

In a post on X, CM Yadav stated, "I congratulated Vikrant Massey for his excellent acting in 'The Sabarmati Report'. Today, I plan to watch the film with my cabinet." Yadav's admiration for the film prompted him to make it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging other state ministers and MPs to view what he describes as an impactful story.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended a special screening of the film in Delhi, accompanied by journalists. The movie, addressed at a press event, is presented as a fact-based depiction of the Godhra incident and the resulting riots in Gujarat. 'The Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, shines a light on the tragic events of 2002.

