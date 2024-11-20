Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Mourns TDP Leader Nara Ramamurthy Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly paid heartfelt tributes to the late Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, a significant Telugu Desam Party figure. Naidu, remembered for his contributions and leadership, passed away on November 16. Condolences poured in from various leaders, praising his legacy as the voice of the poor and a people's leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:59 IST
Late Nara Ramamurthy Naidu (Photo/X-@naralokesh). Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an emotional session as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alongside other members, honored the late Nara Ramamurthy Naidu. The assembly conveyed condolences, reflecting on Naidu's impactful legacy within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Ramamurthy Naidu, who was 72, succumbed to a prolonged illness on November 16, while receiving treatment in a Hyderabad hospital. Known for his political acumen, Naidu secured the Chandragiri constituency seat during the 1994 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. As a testament to his influence, his remains were escorted to Nara Vari Palle amid a procession led by family and party members, including Minister Nara Lokesh. TDP leaders expressed profound grief at a mourning session, celebrating Naidu as a champion of the impoverished and a true people's leader.

Sorrow over his demise transcended party lines. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his shock and sympathy online, stating, "The death of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's brother, Former MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, is tragic. May his soul rest in peace, with heartfelt condolences to the family."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

