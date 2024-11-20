Brazil and China Forge New Bonds: 37 Deals Signed

In a significant development, Brazil and China inked 37 agreements aimed at boosting cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, technology, trade, and energy. The Brazilian presidency announced these collaborative deals during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brasilia.

The meetings between Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva marked a pivotal moment for both nations, particularly concerning industrial and infrastructure sectors. A key discussion point was the 'synergies' relating to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Despite this collaborative spirit, Brazil recently decided against formally joining the BRI, a move that some analysts see as a setback for bilateral relations. Nonetheless, the agreements highlight a mutual interest in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

