Brazil and China Forge New Bonds: 37 Deals Signed
Brazil and China have signed 37 agreements spanning various sectors such as technology, agriculture, and energy. This collaboration occurred during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brazil. The countries also discussed synergies related to the Belt and Road Initiative, despite Brazil not joining it formally.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a significant development, Brazil and China inked 37 agreements aimed at boosting cooperation across sectors such as agriculture, technology, trade, and energy. The Brazilian presidency announced these collaborative deals during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brasilia.
The meetings between Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva marked a pivotal moment for both nations, particularly concerning industrial and infrastructure sectors. A key discussion point was the 'synergies' relating to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Despite this collaborative spirit, Brazil recently decided against formally joining the BRI, a move that some analysts see as a setback for bilateral relations. Nonetheless, the agreements highlight a mutual interest in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- China
- deals
- agreements
- technology
- agriculture
- energy
- infrastructure
- Belt and Road
- trade
ALSO READ
Green energy shift must also bring prosperity and equality: UN deputy chief
L&T Expands Technology Horizon with Stake in E2E Networks
Apollo Green Energy Ltd Prepares for 2025 IPO Amid Ambitious Expansion
KP Energy's 1,000 MW Green Power Surge in Gujarat
New Study Highlights Role of Health Technology in Advancing Universal Health Coverage in Africa