Poland's Offshore Wind Ambitions: A New Energy Frontier
Poland is expanding its offshore wind farm areas in the Baltic Sea, bolstering energy security measures. Despite Sweden's defense concerns, Poland aims for significant offshore growth. Legislation is being developed for security protocols. Major investors plan 6 GW capacity by 2030, with future auctions in 2025.
Poland is set to extend its offshore wind farm zones in the Baltic Sea, with additional security measures for energy infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday.
Maritime offices are poised to submit analyses that will inform decisions on these new areas, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka stated at an industry conference. This initiative comes as part of Poland's push to harness offshore wind potential, despite Sweden's recent dismissal of similar projects due to defense concerns.
Labeling offshore wind as a national priority, Warsaw is working on legislation to ensure security for these developments, including patrol permissions for security firms. The move highlights the importance of safeguarding energy infrastructure amid evolving threats, noted Zbigniew Muszynski from the Government Centre for Security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
