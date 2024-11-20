Sea Vigil-24: Fortifying India's Coastal Front with Comprehensive Defense Drill

In a strategic effort to bolster India's coastal defense mechanisms, Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra announced the fourth edition of Sea Vigil-24. The biennial exercise is taking place along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts and aims to identify gaps in the nation's maritime security framework.

Sea Vigil-24 stands as a pan-India exercise, uniting various agencies to enhance maritime defense. Rear Admiral Dhingra emphasized the exercise's role in ensuring preparedness for potential emergencies and highlighted the cooperation among the navy, fisheries department, and coast guard.

Initiated post the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Sea Vigil now spans 11,098 km of coastline. The exercise ensures comprehensive security audits, involving six ministries and 21 organizations, including the National Security Council Secretariat, State Marine Police, and the coastal populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)