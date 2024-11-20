Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Sparks Emergency Measures in the Netherlands

The Dutch government has mandated poultry farmers to keep birds indoors due to a bird flu outbreak. The virus is spreading rapidly across the EU, raising concerns about a severe crisis like previous ones that resulted in massive poultry deaths and potential risks to human health.

Updated: 20-11-2024 22:35 IST
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government has swiftly responded to the latest bird flu outbreak by ordering poultry farmers to house their birds indoors. This directive follows the detection of the virus on Monday and aims to contain its spread.

Current data indicates that bird flu is disseminating more rapidly this season across the European Union compared to the relatively mild outbreak seen in 2023. This alarming trend has sparked fears among authorities and the agricultural community.

The situation evokes memories of past bird flu crises which led to the deaths of tens of millions of poultry. The potential threat of the virus transferring to humans is adding to the urgency of the measures being taken.

