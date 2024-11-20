ACB Cracks Down on Corruption in Hyderabad Municipality

In a significant crackdown on municipal corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended two sanitary field assistants from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The arrests were made following evidence of the officials demanding and accepting bribes, as confirmed by an ACB release on Wednesday.

The officials, identified as Md. Saleem Khan and G Ramesh, solicited Rs 60,000, accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant in exchange for not imposing fines on a coffee shop, according to the release. The bribe amount was recovered from AO-2 G Ramesh, with chemical tests confirming bribery traces on him.

Both accused were presented before the Special Judge for the Special Police Establishment and Anti-Corruption Bureau cases court in Nampally, Hyderabad. The investigation into the case is ongoing, ACB authorities have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)