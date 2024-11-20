Jammu and Kashmir Film Festival Unites Global Cinema Community
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the joint Jammu Film Festival and International Film Festival of Srinagar, showcasing global cinema. Sinha highlighted J&K's vibrant culture and commitment to peace, urging filmmakers to promote national interest. The event celebrated local talent and emphasized J&K's evolving film industry.
In a significant cultural convergence, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the Jammu Film Festival alongside The International Film Festival of Srinagar at Aquaplex Crown in Jammu. This event, celebrating cinematic artistry, saw participation from film enthusiasts and industry professionals across more than 50 countries.
Speaking at the event, Sinha emphasized the interconnectedness of peace, vibrant cinema culture, and economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. He cautioned against efforts by anti-social elements aiming to disrupt harmony, assuring strict action against those compromising the region's integrity.
Sinha encouraged filmmakers to leverage their art to inspire societal change, underscoring cinema's role as a powerful medium for social justice and cultural bonding. Alongside promoting a progressive film policy, he acknowledged contributions to the industry, lauding the Vomedh Organization and conferring the Mushtaq Kak award to Pankaj Khajuria for his cinematic achievements.
