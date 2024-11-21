Left Menu

NDRF Leads Emergency Mock Drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) held a comprehensive mock drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The exercise, executed alongside local administration, aimed to enhance disaster preparedness. Additionally, security teams conducted a similar operation at Chenab Rail Bridge, underscoring multi-agency collaboration in crisis scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST
NDRF Leads Emergency Mock Drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi
NDRF conducts mock drill on emergency, rescue operations in Reasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully conducted an extensive mock drill focusing on emergency and rescue operations in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The program, part of an awareness initiative, was organized in collaboration with the District Administration Reasi, as informed by Javed Iqbal, Assistant Commandant of the 13th Battalion NDRF.

As a vital component of this exercise, the 13th Battalion NDRF carried out fire and earthquake preparedness drills at General Zorawar Singh Degree College. The operations included crucial aspects such as scene assessment, security measures, and building utility shutdowns, according to an official statement.

In related developments, security forces last week executed a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, renowned as the tallest railway bridge globally. The event, led by District Police Reasi in conjunction with multiple agencies, highlighted the strategic importance of joint efforts in effectively managing potential crisis situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

