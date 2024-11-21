Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway Leaves Five Dead, Fifteen Injured
A devastating crash between a truck and a double decker bus on Aligarh's Yamuna Expressway resulted in five deaths and fifteen injuries. The incident occurred during dense fog as the truck overtook the bus. The injured are receiving treatment, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences.
A tragic collision between a truck and a double-decker bus on Aligarh's Yamuna Expressway led to the deaths of five individuals, while fifteen others sustained injuries, police officials confirmed. The incident occurred under the Tappal police jurisdiction during foggy conditions as the truck attempted to overtake the bus.
The crash took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., as the bus journeyed from Delhi to Azamgarh. "The truck, at fault for the accident, overtook the bus, significantly contributing to the tragic event," said CO Khair Varun Kumar.
Those injured in the accident have been transported to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for medical care. Authorities have seized the truck involved, and post-mortem examinations of the deceased have been conducted.
In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolences to the victims' families and ordered district officials to ensure proper medical attention for the injured. He has also extended his wishes for their swift recovery, according to a government press statement.
An investigation to uncover further details of the accident is ongoing, with local police leading the inquiry.
