St Francis Xavier's Sacred Relics on Display: A 45-Day Spiritual Journey

In a time-honored tradition observed every decade, the exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier commenced in Goa this Thursday. According to the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman, this celebrated event will run until January 5, 2025. The XVIII Exposition, locally known as that of 'Goycho Saib,' began on November 21, 2024, and is set to conclude with grandeur on January 5, 2025.

Friday marks the celebrated Solemn Eucharist opening, post which the relics will be enshrined in the Se Cathedral Church. For 45 days, devotees will have the chance to venerate the relics. The closing ceremony on January 5, 2025, includes a solemn return procession to the Basilica, concluding with a Eucharistic service.

Aligned with the Universal Church's Jubilee Year 2025 theme 'Pilgrims of Hope,' the exposition adopts 'Xubhvortomanache Porgottnnar ami' or 'We are Messengers of the Good News.' A symbolically enriched logo and a daily prayer emphasize the Christian duty to spread love, peace, and hope globally.

Preparations include pilgrimage organization with parishioners by priests, focusing on engaging youth and children. A notable art exhibition and a souvenir book depicting the life of St Francis Xavier offer cultural enrichment during this exposition. International outreach is facilitated via a dedicated email for inquiries, underlining the event's global significance.

This decade-spanning event in Old Goa continues to celebrate the spiritual legacy of St Francis Xavier. Offering an immersive experience through Masses, prayers, novenas, and processions, it acknowledges the missionary's revered standing and Goa's rich religious fabric. The exposition not only represents deep devotion but also serves as a beacon of spiritual reflection and cultural celebration.

