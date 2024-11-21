Left Menu

BJP Veteran and Former Karnataka Minister Manohar Tahasildar Dies at 78

Senior BJP leader Manohar Tahasildar, aged 78, passed away in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. A four-time MLA from Hangal, he recently joined BJP and had significant tenure with Congress. He is survived by six children and was a formidable electoral opponent to late BJP leader CM Udasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:50 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manohar Tahasildar (Photo Credit: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Bhartiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Minister, Manohar Tahasildar, has passed away at the age of 78. He died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after battling a long illness. Tahasildar was a distinguished four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly from Hangal.

Tahasildar's electoral successes span across decades, winning the legislative seat in 1978, 1989, 1999, and 2013. Notably, he chose not to contest in the 2018 elections. The accomplished BE mechanical graduate leaves behind a family including four sons and two daughters.

Tahasildar, once a staunch Congress leader, shifted alliances in the political landscape through his career. Having served the Siddaramaiah government as Excise Minister from 2015 to 2016, he joined the BJP in March 2023. His political rivalry with CM Udasi marked a significant chapter in Karnataka politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

