Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Demands Supreme Court-Probed Investigation into Adani Bribery Allegations

AAP MP Sanjay Singh urges a Supreme Court-monitored probe into all cases against Gautam Adani, following US charges over a bribery scheme. Singh calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue, criticizing alleged corruption that tarnishes India's global reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:52 IST
Sanjay Singh Demands Supreme Court-Probed Investigation into Adani Bribery Allegations
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has called for a rigorous investigation into all pending cases against businessman Gautam Adani, demanding scrutiny by a Supreme Court-supervised agency. This comes after US prosecutors implicated Adani's enterprise, Adani Group, in a solar energy contract bribery case.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh insisted on the necessity for transparent action, highlighting that alleged corrupt activities by Adani, both domestic and international, must be publicly disclosed. Additionally, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence concerning misconduct allegations against Adani, particularly those from SEBI and Hindenburg.

Amid plans for parliamentary discussion, Singh warned of the grave implications of the $265 million bribery accusations on India's international image. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy announced the suspension of proposed USD-denominated bonds following the US attorneys' indictment in a New York federal court, where top Adani executives faced charges of securities fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024