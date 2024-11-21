Sanjay Singh Demands Supreme Court-Probed Investigation into Adani Bribery Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has called for a rigorous investigation into all pending cases against businessman Gautam Adani, demanding scrutiny by a Supreme Court-supervised agency. This comes after US prosecutors implicated Adani's enterprise, Adani Group, in a solar energy contract bribery case.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh insisted on the necessity for transparent action, highlighting that alleged corrupt activities by Adani, both domestic and international, must be publicly disclosed. Additionally, he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence concerning misconduct allegations against Adani, particularly those from SEBI and Hindenburg.

Amid plans for parliamentary discussion, Singh warned of the grave implications of the $265 million bribery accusations on India's international image. Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy announced the suspension of proposed USD-denominated bonds following the US attorneys' indictment in a New York federal court, where top Adani executives faced charges of securities fraud.

