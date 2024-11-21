Delhi High Court Demands Action on Homelessness Crisis

The Delhi High Court on Thursday called on the city's government to urgently address a plea requesting a thorough assessment of Delhi's homeless population and the efficacy of current shelter home services, adhering to legal standards. The plea underscores the chronic issue of homelessness in Delhi, dating back to the 1950s.

Historical analyses reveal stark urban disparities and emphasize the need for focused interventions. A 2010 survey found 67,151 homeless people; however, subsequent data has been inconsistent, highlighting the lack of standardized data collection. With winter approaching, the urgency for intervention grows, as unexplained deaths among the homeless during harsh weather are all too frequent.

The plea stresses the importance of recognizing individuals as homeless while they are alive, to acknowledge state neglect in cases of preventable deaths. The bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, urged the Delhi Government to respond to the representation promptly.

The petitioner, Centre for Holistic Development, represented by Advocate Robin Raju, pointed to the deaths caused by extreme weather, notably a June 2024 heatwave. Despite NHRC's directives to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board for detailed reports and preventative steps, fatalities persist.

The petition calls on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a comprehensive survey to secure effective resource allocation and service delivery. While the responsibility lies with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the survey remains incomplete, impeding accurate estimates and highlighting existing data gaps.

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent demolitions have further exacerbated homelessness, particularly affecting marginalized communities. The plea claims that a detailed headcount will illuminate the true scale of homelessness in Delhi.

