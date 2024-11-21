Karnataka's BPL Card Controversy Sparks Political Debate

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised concerns over the Karnataka government's intention to reassess the eligibility of Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders, questioning the state's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of the common people and the poor. He emphasized the need for a robust food security implementation.

This scrutiny follows allegations from BJP quarters accusing the government of politicizing the BPL card review. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar refuted these claims, asserting the state's dedication to ensuring that only genuinely eligible individuals retain BPL benefits. With a high percentage of BPL cardholders, particularly in certain constituencies, the review aims at rooting out ineligible beneficiaries without harming the deserving populace.

Adding clarity, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the decision focuses solely on reclaiming cards from ineligible recipients, ensuring no impact on those who rightfully qualify. Simultaneously, in response to increased charges in Bengaluru's government hospitals, Kumaraswamy accused the state of burdening the common man to fulfill its programmatic promises. Meanwhile, looking toward the Channapatna by-election, the Union Minister expressed confidence in the NDA's triumph, highlighting strong local sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)