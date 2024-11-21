Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Delhi BJP Protests 'Sheesh Mahal' Row, Hits Out at Kejriwal

Delhi BJP leaders and workers were detained after a protest against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the opulence of his residence's renovation amid the pandemic. The controversy thickens as BJP accuses Kejriwal of improper handling of the chief minister's official residence transfer to Atishi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:24 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of rising political tensions in the capital, Delhi BJP leaders, led by President Virendra Sachdeva, were detained by police following a protest outside the residence of AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal. The demonstration revolved around the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, where allegations suggest an extravagant renovation of Kejriwal's official residence.

BJP leader Kailash Gehlot condemned the opulence, labeling the issue unfortunate. He emphasized that the situation contradicts AAP's foundational principles, fueling speculation that the BJP might secure governance in Delhi given civic grievances about inadequate water supply, failing infrastructure, and stalled development work during the pandemic.

Amid the controversy, Kejriwal had vacated the disputed residence following his resignation as chief minister in September. However, BJP's Sachdeva accused him of unconstitutional actions related to the transfer of the property to successor Atishi, despite her reportedly already having an official residence. The political saga continues as scrutiny over Kejriwal's actions intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

