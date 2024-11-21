Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission Concludes Vital Training in Delhi

A three-day training in New Delhi, organized by India's National Human Rights Commission, provided crucial insights to twelve officers from the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission. The program aimed to enhance their capabilities in addressing human rights challenges, focusing on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:15 IST
Visuals from the in house training program (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission of India recently concluded a significant three-day training program in New Delhi for the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC). With participation from twelve officers including Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago, the training aimed to bolster their efforts in addressing human rights issues in the region.

NHRHC Acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani emphasized the crucial role of Arunachal Pradesh in the national human rights landscape owing to its cultural diversity and unique challenges. She highlighted the importance of upholding the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, which form the cornerstone of India's human rights mission.

NHRHC Secretary General Bharat Lal underscored the importance of sensitivity and responsiveness within human rights institutions. He lauded the proactive participation of APSHRC and expressed hope that their training would set a precedent for other state commissions. The sessions focused on practical aspects like complaint management and outreach, aiming to empower officials with essential tools to protect the rights of individuals, especially marginalized communities.

