Legal Storm: The Alleged Bribery Scheme Surrounding Adani's Renewable Empire

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, founder of the prominent conglomerate Adani Group, and seven others face charges by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly participating in a bribery and fraud scheme.

Authorities allege they schemed to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure contracts in a renewable energy project.

Adani, alongside other key executives, strongly denies the allegations and vows to seek all available legal remedies to contend with the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)