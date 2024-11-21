Legal Storm: The Alleged Bribery Scheme Surrounding Adani's Renewable Empire
U.S. prosecutors have charged Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in an alleged bribery scheme to obtain contracts for a renewable energy project in India. Accusations include paying $265 million in bribes. Adani, his nephew, and others deny the charges and plan legal recourse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, founder of the prominent conglomerate Adani Group, and seven others face charges by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly participating in a bribery and fraud scheme.
Authorities allege they schemed to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure contracts in a renewable energy project.
Adani, alongside other key executives, strongly denies the allegations and vows to seek all available legal remedies to contend with the charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
