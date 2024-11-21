Left Menu

Legal Storm: The Alleged Bribery Scheme Surrounding Adani's Renewable Empire

U.S. prosecutors have charged Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in an alleged bribery scheme to obtain contracts for a renewable energy project in India. Accusations include paying $265 million in bribes. Adani, his nephew, and others deny the charges and plan legal recourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST
Legal Storm: The Alleged Bribery Scheme Surrounding Adani's Renewable Empire
Gautam Adani

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, founder of the prominent conglomerate Adani Group, and seven others face charges by U.S. prosecutors for allegedly participating in a bribery and fraud scheme.

Authorities allege they schemed to pay $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure contracts in a renewable energy project.

Adani, alongside other key executives, strongly denies the allegations and vows to seek all available legal remedies to contend with the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024