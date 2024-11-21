Left Menu

Emerging Markets Tumble Amid Adani Allegations and Geopolitical Tensions

Thursday saw a decline in emerging market stocks, significantly impacted by Indian shares linked to the Adani Group following allegations against its chairman, Gautam Adani. Geopolitical tensions and interest rate decisions in countries like South Africa and Turkey have added to the market's instability, affecting various currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:43 IST
Emerging Markets Tumble Amid Adani Allegations and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emerging market stocks saw a notable decline on Thursday, driven by significant losses in Indian shares linked to the Adani Group. This drop followed serious allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani by U.S. prosecutors, accusing him of orchestrating a $265 million bribery scheme in India. The Adani Group has denied these claims as baseless.

Global market volatility intensified as geopolitical tensions, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, added pressure on emerging market currencies, which are considered high-risk. Russia's recent use of an intercontinental ballistic missile in Ukraine has kept investors cautious. Currencies like the South African rand and the Turkish lira are exhibiting mixed responses to anticipated interest rate adjustments in their respective countries.

The Central Eastern Europe region is also experiencing market strain, with Hungary's forint depreciating against the euro. In East Asia, stock indices in South Korea and Taiwan closed lower amid disappointing forecasts from U.S. tech giant Nvidia, failing to boost market sentiment in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024