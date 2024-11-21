MEIL's Landmark Dispatch to Mongol Refinery: A New Era in India-Mongolia Relations

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has launched the inaugural dispatch of a pressure vessel to the Mongol Refinery, marking a pivotal milestone in their collaboration with Mongolia. This event on November 21, 2024, at MEIL's Jeedimetla facility underscores the commitment to enhancing India-Mongolia relations.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Mongol Refinery's CEO, Dr. Altantsetseg Dashdavaa, alongside key officials from both MEIL and Engineers India Limited. This dispatch signifies the commencement of a crucial phase in what is considered Mongolia's first oil refinery project, supported by the Indian government.

MEIL Director P. Doraiah expressed delight at the landmark dispatch, highlighting the teams' dedication and expertise in overcoming project challenges. MEIL is entrusted with executing crucial phases of the Mongol Refinery project, signifying the company's leading role in global infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)