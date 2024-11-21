Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Power Practices: No Ties with Adani, Says Minister

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji states that Tamil Nadu's electricity corporation has no dealings with Gautam Adani's company. The state buys power only from a Central government firm. Balaji clarifies this amid reports linking Tamil Nadu to Adani, who faces charges in the US over solar power contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji clarified on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government-run electricity corporation has no commercial ties with Gautam Adani's company. Instead, the state procures electricity exclusively from a Central government entity.

Addressing the media, Balaji emphasized that recent findings involving Gautam Adani and solar power contracts in the US have no connection to Tamil Nadu. This follows news reports and social media discussions naming Tamil Nadu among other states.

He noted that since May 2021, when the DMK came into power, TANGEDCO has not engaged in business with Adani. Tamil Nadu recently signed a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for 1,500 MW at a competitive rate, ensuring no direct involvement with Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

