Tamil Nadu's Power Practices: No Ties with Adani, Says Minister

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji clarified on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government-run electricity corporation has no commercial ties with Gautam Adani's company. Instead, the state procures electricity exclusively from a Central government entity.

Addressing the media, Balaji emphasized that recent findings involving Gautam Adani and solar power contracts in the US have no connection to Tamil Nadu. This follows news reports and social media discussions naming Tamil Nadu among other states.

He noted that since May 2021, when the DMK came into power, TANGEDCO has not engaged in business with Adani. Tamil Nadu recently signed a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited for 1,500 MW at a competitive rate, ensuring no direct involvement with Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)