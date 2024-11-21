Left Menu

French Farmers Intensify Protests at Bordeaux Port

A group of farmers protested at Bordeaux's port, blocking access roads in a bid to pressure the government over trade negotiations with Latin America. The farmers are concerned about unfair competition from foreign producers amidst tough local conditions. Authorities report no current disruption to port activities.

On Thursday, farmers in southwestern France escalated their protests by blocking access to the port of Bordeaux. Their tractors formed barricades on all entry roads, aiming to halt operations at the port, a key economic hub that connects the city to the Atlantic Ocean via the Garonne river.

Jose Perez, a local labor representative from the Coordination Rurale union, highlighted the farmers' frustration over what they perceive as unfair competition from foreign producers who operate under less stringent regulations.

The protests come amid ongoing EU trade talks with Latin American countries, reigniting tensions in France's agricultural sector already hit hard by adverse weather, livestock disease, and political delays. Despite the protests, local security officials indicated that operations at the port remained unaffected, with no immediate plans for police intervention.

