Left Menu

BJP Protests Erupt in Karnataka over Waqf Land Claims

BJP workers held protests in Karnataka's Kalaburagi and Haveri districts against the alleged land encroachments by the Waqf Board. The protests have sparked a political controversy involving farmers, religious figures, and government officials as claims challenge generational rights to farmland and historic sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:08 IST
BJP Protests Erupt in Karnataka over Waqf Land Claims
BJP workers stage protests in Karnataka's Kalaburagi against "Waqf encroachments" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent display of political unrest, BJP workers on Thursday staged significant protests in Karnataka's Kalaburagi and Haveri districts. The demonstrators opposed the alleged encroachments of farmers' lands by the state Waqf Board, drawing participation from local farmers and religious figures.

Chalavadi Narayanswamy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, accused the Waqf Board of unlawfully 'snatching' lands from farmers. 'Today, this protest is being orchestrated in Kalaburagi against Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and the Congress government,' Narayanswamy stated, fueling the political fire.

The tension escalated as BJP activists in Haveri voiced slogans against the ruling Congress. Police intervened, forcibly dispersing the gathering and detaining protestors.

This unrest stems from a rise in land claims by the Waqf Board, impacting a variety of properties, including ancestral lands, temples, and monuments under the ASI. The claims have deeply unsettled local farmers and landowners, who express concern over losing generational land rights without due process.

At the heart of the dispute, over 15,000 acres in Vijayapura District and 1,500 acres in Tikota Taluk have been declared Waqf property, essential land for many farmers' livelihoods.

The Karnataka Government's Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department responded to these developments by warning officials against altering land mutation records or issuing unauthorized eviction notices under the Waqf Act. A governmental order calls for halting these actions immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024