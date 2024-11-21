Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Renaissance: Collaborations Fueling Sustainable Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted how technology, government policies, and private sector involvement are crucial for sustainable agricultural development. This was discussed at the 'Partnership Conclave' organised with the World Bank and Gates Foundation.

Adityanath stressed the ongoing integration of technology with farming to modernize the agriculture sector. Notable achievements include improved solar energy use and successful encephalitis eradication efforts.

He called for continued collaboration between government and private parties to enhance agricultural productivity, thanking global partners like the Gates Foundation for their support.

