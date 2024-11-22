Northvolt's Bankruptcy Blow: Europe's EV Battery Savior Stumbles

Northvolt, the Swedish producer of electric vehicle battery cells, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The move deals a significant blow to Europe's ambitions of reducing reliance on Chinese battery manufacturers. The company has secured $100 million in new financing for its bankruptcy proceedings.

Facing production challenges and financial strains, Northvolt's liquidity situation has become precarious, as revealed in their petition to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston. With only $30 million in cash, the company hopes to restructure by 2025, supported by a $245 million financing package.

Despite leading Europe's efforts in battery production alongside partners like Volkswagen, Northvolt has struggled against stiff competition from China and slower-than-expected EV market growth. The firm's restructuring includes exploring fresh investments to maintain its competitive edge and complete its mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)