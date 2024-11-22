Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: A Catalyst for Governance and Growth

The 11th edition of Chintan Shibir commenced in Gujarat, a brainchild of former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at refining governance. State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel highlighted its significance for improving state administration.

Interviewed by ANI, Patel noted that this edition would be conducted under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, focusing on youth employment and rural income, with expert discussions spanning three days. Earlier, CM Bhupendra Patel, inaugurating the event at Somnath, emphasized its role in propelling Gujarat's progress globally.

A government release mentioned that public welfare forms the core of the state's agenda. The three-day event will fuel collective brainstorming to implement initiatives effectively. CM Patel encouraged leaders to use this event to strengthen governance and be responsive to public needs.

