Gujarat's Chintan Shibir: A Catalyst for Governance and Growth
The 11th Chintan Shibir in Gujarat, initiated by PM Modi in 2003, focuses on enhancing governance and administration. Attended by experts, it discusses youth employment and rural income growth. CM Bhupendra Patel underscores public welfare and collective brainstorming as key components of effective governance.
- Country:
- India
The 11th edition of Chintan Shibir commenced in Gujarat, a brainchild of former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at refining governance. State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel highlighted its significance for improving state administration.
Interviewed by ANI, Patel noted that this edition would be conducted under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, focusing on youth employment and rural income, with expert discussions spanning three days. Earlier, CM Bhupendra Patel, inaugurating the event at Somnath, emphasized its role in propelling Gujarat's progress globally.
A government release mentioned that public welfare forms the core of the state's agenda. The three-day event will fuel collective brainstorming to implement initiatives effectively. CM Patel encouraged leaders to use this event to strengthen governance and be responsive to public needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Celebrates Cultural Rejuvenation at Vadtal Festival
ITI Rajouri Launches New Trades to Boost Youth Employment
CM Bhupendra Patel Revamps Land Revenue Rules and Unveils Philatelic Exhibition
CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath
Uttarakhand Unveils New Horizons for Youth Employment and Skill Development