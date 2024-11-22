AI Revolutionizes Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Enhanced Safety and Security Measures

As the Mahakumbh Mela of 2025 approaches in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, authorities are introducing AI-driven innovations for crowd management to ensure the convenience and safety of the pilgrims. Senior Superintendent of Police for the Mahakumbh, Rajesh Dwivedi, confirmed the installation of approximately 2,700 CCTV cameras throughout the district and fairgrounds.

The Yogi Adityanath government is breaking new ground by digitizing the event on a massive scale, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media to enhance security and crowd control. High-tech AI cameras are deployed to keep constant watch over the event, aiding not only in security but also in helping reunite individuals separated from their companions.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) are being harnessed to efficiently reconnect lost individuals with their families among millions of attendees. A digital 'khoya paaya kendra' or lost-and-found center will become operational on December 1, implementing advanced technology to promptly address cases of missing persons.

Under the directives of the government, 328 AI-enabled cameras are now monitoring key areas, with full installation underway. These devices are equipped with face recognition capabilities to quickly identify and locate missing individuals, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the gathering areas for the estimated 45 crore attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)